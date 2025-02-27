🎨 25 of My Personal Fave Paintings (That I’ve Actually Painted)
Please Share Your Own Fave(s) in the Comments!
“Sol Luckman’s strikingly inspired art shines proudly on the covers of all three of my books published by Inner Traditions (SHAMANIC TRANSFORMATIONS, THE GIFT OF SHAMANISM, SHAMANIC HEALING). His evocative images, bright unapologetic colors and natural flowing forms complement my writings beautifully and open readers to the primeval mystery of the ageless shamanism.”—Izthak Beery, Publisher, Shamanportal.org
Sol Luckman
People often ask me which of my own paintings I prefer. So below, in no particular order, I’ve decide to share twenty-five of my favorite pieces.
Be sure to click through to my official portfolio if you’re interested in the originals (where still available), prints and/or merchandise featuring these pieces. And do contact me if you’d like a portrait …
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Please do let me know in the Comments which one(s) you prefer.
🙏 🙏 🙏 And thanks for supporting my art habit!
Such great multi disciplinary talent Sol! thank you for the eclectic signature you bring to the world
I have so many favorites but this one really brought me energy flows today: https://pixels.com/featured/grandfather-mountain-original-painting-sol-luckman.html 💖