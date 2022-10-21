Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
Oct 21, 2022

Resonance with Family Corvidae, fo sho. We jive like turkeys.

Also the phoenixes...

I would request an "Eye of Horus" on a falcon (Eye of Ra is different, brain matter). Or a pheasant of some sort, which has similar features to phoenixes...

Excellent work! When's the gallery exhibit?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sol Luckman and others
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Nov 14, 2023

🪽 Learning to Heal with the Language of the Birds https://solluckman.substack.com/p/learning-to-heal-with-the-language Calling All Members of the Bird Tribes Back ... to Themselves

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sol Luckman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture