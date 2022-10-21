Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Sol Luckman

Having in recent years published a popular visionary novel about, among other things, the Bird Tribes (with a nod to the wonderful spiritual writer Ken Carey), I thought it might be fun to follow up this post featuring some of my paintings with a new one showcasing … birds (and related beings).

“Sol Luckman’s strikingly inspired art shines proudly on the covers of all three of my books published by Inner Traditions (SHAMANIC TRANSFORMATIONS, THE GIFT OF SHAMANISM, SHAMANIC HEALING). His evocative images, bright unapologetic colors and natural flowing forms complement my writings beautifully and open readers to the primeval mystery of the ageless shamanism.”—Izthak Beery, Publisher, Shamanportal.org

🎨 🎨 🎨 Please click through to my official portfolio if you’re interested in the originals (where still available), prints and/or merchandise featuring these pieces. And do contact me if you fancy a portrait. Remember that sharing, liking and commenting are definitely NOT for the birds. And be sure to check out the ebook and/or audiobook of my artist memoir …

Check Out My Portfolio

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

🎨 🎨 🎨 Please let me know in the Comments which one(s) resonate(s) with you.

🤙 🤙 🤙 And thanks for supporting my art habit!

Leave a comment

Share

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life