Sol Luckman

Allow me to kick off this post with some lyrics to a new song that I plan to showcase on a future hip-hop-inspired album …

🌋“Doomscrollin’” Lyrics …

I don’t need the right wing

Or the left wing

I’m growin’ my own wings

Thank you very much

Me, I’m over doomscrollin’

I’m done with controllin’

I’m like a river just flowin’

I’m like thunder just rollin’

I…